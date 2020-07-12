Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.45. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 476,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,954,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 2,691,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

