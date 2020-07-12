Blackmoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

