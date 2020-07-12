Blacer Coin (BLCR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00499733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017082 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003256 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

