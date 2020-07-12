BitWhite Price Hits $0.0009 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $32,728.36 and approximately $19,644.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028137 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.