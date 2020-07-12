BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $667,294.43 and $28,057.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Exmo and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00653958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00078478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,367,210,197 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

