BitCoal Market Cap Hits $6,229.02 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market cap of $6,229.02 and $111.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 121.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00754290 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004273 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 884.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

