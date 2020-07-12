BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,702,461 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

