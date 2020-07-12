B&G Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.24. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

