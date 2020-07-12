Bezant (BZNT) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $732,860.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bibox. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.17 or 0.01994057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00198214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114985 BTC.

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

