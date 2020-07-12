BetterBetting Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $269,514.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045531 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.05023294 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033437 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

