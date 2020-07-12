Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.22 ($104.74).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €95.14 ($106.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a 1 year high of €105.15 ($118.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

