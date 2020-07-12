Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) Director Sells C$41,180.00 in Stock

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$41,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,785.93.
The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Benton Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.
Benton Resources Company Profile
