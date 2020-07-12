Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) Director Sells C$41,180.00 in Stock

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$41,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,785.93.

The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Benton Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

