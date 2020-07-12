Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,078. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $340.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 903,693 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

