Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. Belvoir Lettings has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.22.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

