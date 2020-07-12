Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. Belvoir Lettings has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.22.
Belvoir Lettings Company Profile
Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Lettings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Lettings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.