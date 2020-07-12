Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $42.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 526,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Belden by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

