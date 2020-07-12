Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has increased its dividend by an average of 40.0% annually over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of -38.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BELFB opened at $10.09 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

