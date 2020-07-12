Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of -32.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BELFA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

