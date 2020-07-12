Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €93.00 by Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €93.00 ($104.49) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.06 ($110.17).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €95.92 ($107.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

