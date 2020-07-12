Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.13.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $257.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.39. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

