BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $185,033.68 and $31.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.