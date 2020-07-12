Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €66.00 by Independent Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($74.16) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.41 ($94.84).

BAYN opened at €63.70 ($71.57) on Friday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.97 and a 200-day moving average of €65.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

