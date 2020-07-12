Barclays Lowers Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $36,804,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.