Barclays Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $150.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

