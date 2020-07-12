Barclays Increases Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,741.60 ($21.43).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,629 ($20.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,630.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,614.93. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, with a total value of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.