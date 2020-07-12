Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BMA stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 360,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Banco Macro has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

