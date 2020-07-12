BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAB earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BABB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 12.97%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

