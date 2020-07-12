BaaSid Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $54,148.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

