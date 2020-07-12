Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.59 ($41.11).

1COV opened at €35.19 ($39.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.53. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

