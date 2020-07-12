B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

JRVR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,097,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

