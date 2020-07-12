B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

