B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 455,146 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.