Avast (LON:AVST) PT Raised to GBX 580

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 580 ($7.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Avast from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.38) price target (up from GBX 500 ($6.15)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 557 ($6.85) to GBX 648 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546.18 ($6.72).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 556 ($6.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.56. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 552 ($6.79).

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.99), for a total value of £1,217,500 ($1,498,277.14).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

