Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.89 ($57.18).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €57.88 ($65.03) on Friday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 52-week high of €59.36 ($66.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.59.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

