Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.20 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Aurora has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $870,367.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

