Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Aurelia Metals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 32,666,681 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile (ASX:AMI)

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

