Atonomi (ATMI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $79,442.97 and approximately $92.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.