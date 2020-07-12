Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $173.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.21.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $2,837,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $192.00. 951,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,436. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.