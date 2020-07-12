ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €310.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €340.00 ($382.02) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €315.86 ($354.90).

