ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from ARMOUR Residential REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.