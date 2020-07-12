Arcosa Inc (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Arcosa has decreased its dividend by an average of 88.6% per year over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $38.99 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

