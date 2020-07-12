Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $60.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Arch Coal stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 197,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,502. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

