Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

ACGL opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

