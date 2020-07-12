Arcblock Market Cap Reaches $10.33 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $5.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.01998505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00197479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00115572 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood, BitMart, OKEx, Bithumb, LBank, Bibox, CoinBene, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

