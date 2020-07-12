Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.
In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,084. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $580.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
