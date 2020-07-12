Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 488 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($186.17).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 30.46 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 47.79 ($0.59).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

