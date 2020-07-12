Anterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,935% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Anterix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $212,000.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $719.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.