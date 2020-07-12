ANON Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, ANON has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $37,134.31 and approximately $18.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.01991019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114920 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

