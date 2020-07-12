Analyzing Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 6.23% 7.00% 3.55% Intelsat -50.79% N/A -5.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and Intelsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.22 billion 0.55 $139.93 million N/A N/A Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.12

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat.

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt beats Intelsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services. It also sells equipment for using fixed line and mobile services, including telephones, tablets, notebooks, TV sets, etc. In addition, the company provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, it offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. Additionally, the company provides electricity and natural gas services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Telecommunications PLC is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

