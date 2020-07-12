Analysts Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 211

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211 ($2.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($2.84) to GBX 221 ($2.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

MRW traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 182.85 ($2.25). The stock had a trading volume of 8,916,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 211.40 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.97. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

