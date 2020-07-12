Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $124.44

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.22.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.